Law & Order’s New York was never real

In the fall of 1988—in a scene so cliche it’s sometimes hard for me to believe that it actually happened—I arrived at Port Authority bus terminal with a suitcase, a blank check from my parents, and a few $20 bills in my pocket. I was 18 years old, and my sense of the city was admittedly shaped more by Muppets Take Manhattan than After Hours. I was not prepared for Port Authority’s “generally dismal environment.” I was not prepared for a lot of things.

Around the same time, Dick Wolf, a former writer for Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice, was shooting a pilot for CBS for a new crime drama, Law & Order. Though the pilot would not air for another two years—on NBC, after CBS passed on the show—it reflected truths about the city that weren’t being shown anywhere else on television. In 1988, most Americans’ primetime view of New York was informed by NBC sitcoms: The Cosby Show, Dear John, and Night Court. Dick Wolf’s vision was decidedly darker.

Influenced by Hill Street Blues’s handheld camerawork and gritty style, the pilot episode of Law & Order, “Everybody’s Favorite Bagman,” which premiered in 1990, centers on a New York City council member who is discovered in a car in East Harlem with his throat slit. Like many future episodes, the pilot was “ripped from the headlines,” the story inspired by disgraced Queens Borough President Donald Manes, who’d killed himself in 1986 days before being indicted in a wide-ranging corruption probe.

Now, 28 years later, Law & Order has become the longest-running franchise in prime-time history. The show’s most successful spin-off, Special Victims Unit (SVU), has just been renewed for a record-breaking 21st season, while a new iteration, Law & Order: Hate Crimes, is waiting in the wings for a possible 2020 debut. And while detectives and district attorneys have come and gone over the years, two things have remained constant about Law & Order: the legendary dun dun sound and New York City as a character in the show.

Rewatching episodes from each of the original show’s 20 seasons—along with a few key installments of SVU, Trial by Jury, and Criminal Intent—it is easy to see how much the city has changed over the last 30 years. Even as the crimes remain “especially heinous” (in the words of the SVU opener), there’s a glossy sheen to the city now. If the late Detective Max Greevey from Law & Order’s first season could be resurrected and dropped into today’s SVU, he’d marvel at everything from the high-tech police equipment to the city’s overabundance of pour-over coffee shops.

While my marathon of Law & Order viewing has triggered a wave of nostalgia, it has also made me realize that Dick’s Wolf’s city never actually existed at all. It is a simulacrum of the real New York, a place where the lives of its heroes and villains are amplified and magnified like characters in a Shakespearean tragedy—a place where stories become more substantial than the real thing.

I can’t remember when Law & Order came to scout our apartment. For many years, starting in the early 1990s, my wife, Michelle, and I lived on West 105th Street in a ground-floor, rent-stabilized one-bedroom with a giant backyard.

Our street was no stranger to film and television, and we would often come home to find production trailers parked along the block. Wolf Films put up a flyer on our front door asking residents if anyone had a space that would be appropriate for the show. We called and production scouts came to take a look, snapping Polaroid photographs of our (in my mind) stylishly dilapidated digs. What I thought would sell them on the apartment was the spacious backyard; shared by four apartments, the yard—25 feet deep by about 100 feet wide and shaded by a five-story ailanthus tree—was as much a rarity when we moved in as it is today. We were friendly, and I tried to be just aloof enough to indicate I wouldn’t be starstruck if Jerry Orbach was sitting at our picnic table someday.

They never called back.

Rewatching episodes from the first few seasons, what strikes me is that our apartment—that fabulous backyard notwithstanding—was simply too ordinary for Law & Order’s heightened sense of reality. In a show where quick-cut scenes push the narrative forward, every location on the show has to instantly convey key aspects of the characters’ lives. The camera has no time to linger on details—the graffiti in the hallways, the clutter on a kitchen table, the neon “BAR” sign that seemingly hangs in the window of every tavern—but those details tell a story of potential guilt or innocence in a few, brief moments.

This unreality is reflected in many aspects of Law & Order’s New York. Street addresses are famously fake, like 805 West 112th Street from Season 1’s “Out of the Half-Light”, which is so far west it must be in the Hudson River. (In a rare self-referential moment, Detective Amanda Rollins in Special Victims Unit lodges this same complaint about an obviously fake address given by a hospitalized victim.)

The neighborhoods themselves have verisimilitude, but are devoid of nuance, instead becoming stock characters of their own. The Upper East Side seems solely populated by socialites. Tribeca has lofts, first filled with struggling artists, later populated by celebrities. Wall Street is dominated by lawyers and finance bros. My neighborhood is caught between the old guard and the gentrifiers.

Many New Yorkers will acknowledge that these characterizations aren’t necessarily wrong, but they also produce a lopsided view of the city—especially when it comes to crime.

For example, the pilot opens in East Harlem with two young black men robbing the corpse of the slain councilman; when a patrol car pulls up, they take off through vacant lots and abandoned buildings. Later, one of the boys is chased through streets of boarded-up townhouses. This notion of Harlem as a menacing—and exclusively African-American—criminal wasteland persisted throughout much of the original series. Almost always, a Harlem title card signals that what’s about to appear on screen is blighted street or housing projects, not the charming townhouses of Convent Avenue or Strivers’ Row. This small-screen Harlem lacks any of the area’s genuine diversity.

Another example is Central Park. For three decades, Law & Order’s Central Park has remained a favorite spot for the show’s writers to stage a mugging, dump a body, or have a run-in with the homeless (who were—and often are to this day—depicted as menacing or mentally ill). In the early seasons, the park was rarely shown as a place of leisure, in part because the show had no time for anything that didn’t advance the plot, and in part because they were too busy reinforcing America’s general idea that Central Park was unsafe.

I’m not pining for some misremembered past. When Law & Order debuted, muggings and homeless encampments were a day-to-day reality in the city—as was murder. In 1990, the city’s annual homicide rate reached an all-time high of 2,605 people. The previous year, Trisha Meili, commonly referred to as the Central Park Jogger, had been raped and beaten in the northern section of the park. But that tragedy didn’t alter the fact that Central Park also continued to be used by thousands of people every weekend without any of them becoming victims. From picnics to ball games to Shakespeare in the Park, Central Park remained a vital part of Manhattan.

For many years, I’ve guided architectural walks around the city, and one sunny spring day I was waiting for a solo female traveler to begin a Central Park walk. I could tell she was nervous when she booked the tour, so my wife had tagged along to greet her. This customer scrutinized my tour-guiding license, while behind us, the park blossomed with joggers and families pushing strollers toward Sheep Meadow. The Meili case may have been on this woman’s mind, but having guided thousands of people through the park over the years, I can tell you this: the Central Park jogger is rarely mentioned. Most people have only a vague awareness of the case anymore. If the exoneration of the Central Park Five hadn’t been a major news story, the case might be entirely forgotten by now. By contrast, pop culture has made an indelible mark: Everyone wants to know where Kevin met the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve walked under a Gothic bridge in the park to have a visitor make the “dun dun” sound; I see them looking around for a body.

To them, Law & Order’s New York is New York.

It may have been during the show’s fourth season (1993-94) that our apartment was scouted; certainly the episode “Profile” was set and shot mainly on the Upper West Side near our place. As it turns out, my neighborhood was the same one where Detective Lennie Briscoe—played by Jerry Orbach—had grown up. In his time, it had been predominantly Irish and Jewish.

“Everybody worked 60 hours a week. Nobody had a nickel,” Briscoe says to his partner, Chris Noth’s Detective Mike Logan. Logan nods: “Same as today, except now they’re black and Spanish.” In reply, Briscoe gives his trademark expression, halfway between a smile and smirk: “New York City: You don’t like the neighborhood, wait 10 minutes.”

“Profile” centers on a string of shootings that ultimately lead to a man who, like Briscoe, was raised in the neighborhood; it turns out he’s avenging an attack by two black kids on his elderly mother. But the episode focuses on more than just black and Latino residents pushing out the older white ones. It also centers around the young gentrifiers—people like me. Today, with a half-dozen Starbucks, an Urban Outfitters, and architects like Robert A.M. Stern remaking old apartment buildings like the Belnord, it’s hard to imagine the area in need of gentrification. But when I moved into my West 105th Street apartment, I’d go out every morning and clean up crack vials from the backyard. The quantity suggested more than one user, which meant that some nearby apartment hosted a crack house—just like the ones that were a staple on Law & Order at the time.

As parts of the actual city become untethered from the architectural, socioeconomic, and cultural history of New York, the world of Law & Order seems more genuine while at the same time, the city itself increasingly feels more unreal.

Living in the thick of it, gentrification seemed a long way off. But as each storefront went vacant and turned over, the character of the area shifted. Briscoe was only wrong about the timeframe: it wasn’t as fast as 10 minutes, but no part of New York is what it used to be.

The early episodes bemoaned development: In Season 4, Detective Logan marvels that someone would pay as much as $500,000 for a newly built apartment in the fictional Chanticleer. Today, the detectives are the beneficiaries of the city’s ongoing urban renewal. Mariska Hargitay’s Lieutenant Olivia Benson lives in relatively upscale apartment on the Upper West Side; she works out with a personal trainer so often that he’s become a recurring character on the show. Needless to say, there were no personal trainers in the early seasons.

Similarly, the precinct in the early years of the original Law & Order had peeling green paint and filthy holding cells. The cops drank out of Greek “we are happy to serve you” coffee cups, surrounded by stacks of file folders with not a computer monitor in sight. If a detective was at a crime scene, his only way to get in touch with the station was to pick up the victim’s landline.

By contrast, the current SVU squad room features ergonomic chairs and high-quality lighting design. It seems less like an actual working precinct and more like a curated space—one part modern office, one part stage set. And, of course, computers are everywhere. This makes sense: the internet age remade every aspect of our lives, including how crimes are investigated—and how they’re committed.

Like Plutarch’s “Ship of Theseus”—a vessel that has been so totally renovated that not a single plank of the original ship remains—it’s almost as if every part of the city has been replaced, one piece at a time. Plutarch asks the question: If every piece of wood in the ship is a replacement, does the original still exist? I realize it’s an imperfect metaphor—“We still have the Chrysler Building!” I hear you say—but it feels like there’s been a shift in New York in the last three decades that’s more than just the march of progress.

In the same way that that SVU squad room seems like a stage set, the modern city can sometimes feel like it’s been conjured up not by architects, but by some Hollywood design team. Hudson Yards is just the newest example of “shiny” New York, from the Instagrammable “Vessel (TKA)” to the gleaming but soul-sucking retail shops. Places like Hudson Yards and the World Trade Center’s Oculus are part of a larger Brave New World trend toward commodity-as-entertainment that even Aldous Huxley could barely predict.

Ironically, today, Law & Order’s New York struggles to keep pace with the real city. Last year, 289 people were murdered in the city—a mere 11 percent of the number killed in the show’s first year—while rapes and hate crimes (not coincidentally, the subjects of the two current/future Law & Order franchises) saw an uptick. While the show stays culturally relevant by focusing on these crimes, its imagined city is still rooted in what Dick Wolf created in 1988. Thirty years ago, the fictional city depicted on screen was exaggerated. As parts of the actual city become untethered from the architectural, socioeconomic, and cultural history of New York, the world of Law & Order seems more genuine while at the same time, the city itself increasingly feels more unreal.

The other day, I walked past Port Authority on my way to Times Square, but I declined to go inside. While I was curious if any of my memories from the day I arrived would come back, I knew that even if I stood there, they’d be incomplete, shards of recollections mixed with everything I’ve read and experienced since then—including watching Law & Order.

So, I cued up “Marathon,” an episode from Season 10, originally broadcast in the fall of 1999. In the story, a woman is shot in broad daylight on West 104th Street—around the corner from my former apartment—which Lennie Briscoe sardonically dubs “a blast from the past.” Later, Briscoe and his partner, Detective Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin), chase the shooter down to Port Authority and arrest him in the men’s room.

So many old episodes of Law & Order serve as personal time machines. In Season 2, Chris Noth and Paul Sorvino walk through Times Square past the National Theater. I remember, of course, the pre-Bloomberg square, filled with traffic instead of Elmos, but I struggle to recall the Times Square before Toys R Us (itself now gone) and the Good Morning America studio, which replaced the theater. I know I saw movies there and dined at the Howard Johnson’s across the street. Just seeing this brief scene helps me fill in the blanks.

Law & Order may never have come to shoot in my apartment, but an episode was filmed at my place of employment, the National Arts Club. The eclectic interiors of the Victorian-era mansion were a favorite of location scouts around that time, with films such as Manhattan Murder Mystery, Quiz Show, and The Age of Innocence all taking advantage of the space.

The episode, “Black Tie,” focuses on a wealthy Upper East Sider, Jonathan Keyes—seemingly a cross between Donald Trump and Claus von Bülow—who is found dead in his apartment. When his son wants to convince the police that his step-mother is the murderer, he asks to meet detectives Briscoe and Logan at his private club—the National Arts Club was the stand-in—to share his fears.

Honestly, I only remember two things from the shoot: eating lunch with the crew (my boss was always adamant that his staff be allowed to avail themselves of craft services), and one of my coworkers crushing on Chris Noth throughout the day. But the National Arts Club was an important chapter in my life: I first laid eyes on my wife over 30 years ago outside its front door, and it was in those same rooms I’m now watching on my television that we were wed 25 years ago.

Seeing the club’s parlors on the screen, I’ll admit to feeling not just a nostalgia for my own past, but for Dick Wolf’s old, fake New York. Sure, it was never real, and it certainly wasn’t filled with happy endings, but like every great work drama, its truths have always exceeded its limitations.

Next year, SVU will head into uncharted territory with its 21st season. In 2050—when I am 80 years old—will I look back at the city SVU depicts with the same fondness I have for its Manhattan of the 1990s? Or is nostalgia a young person’s affliction? For all I know, Wolf Films will be making Law & Order: Virtual Reality Investigations by that point, but part of me hopes that tourists will still be taking walking tours of Central Park, and that when they get to a bridge they’ll turn and say, “Is this where they dump the bodies on Law & Order?”

Dun dun.